TRAFFIC WATCH: Monday notes + Delridge Way closure extension

6:07 AM: It’s Monday, the 161st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

CLOSURE EXTENDED

*The south Delridge Way closure that will detour you between Roxbury and Henderson has been extended one more day.

(WSB photo, Sunday)

The utility work proved more complicated than expected, SDOT told us Sunday morning. They’re now expecting to reopen Delridge between 18th and Barton by 5 am Tuesday. We’ll check this afternoon to see how it’s going.

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – No recent changes – still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.