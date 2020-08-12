REOPENING: West Seattle YMCA’s plan

The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) has announced its reopening plan:
We’re excited to announce that we’ll be welcoming our members back starting the week of August 17th! We’ve adjusted available services, reduced capacity, and launched new policies and procedures to ensure the safety of you and our staff and adhere to the governor’s Safe Start guidelines. Here’s everything you need to know about coming back to the Y.
The Triangle facility (3622 SW Snoqualmie) reopens next Tuesday; the Fauntleroy facility’s reopening date is not yet set.
