VIDEO: West Seattle High School celebrates student-athletes at big College Signing Day ceremony

(WSB video/photos)

The last week of the school year began with a lively celebration in the West Seattle High School gym – the cheer team cheered, and band members played, as student-athletes made a grand entrance for a group college-signing ceremony. Family members and friends cheered them too, from the bleachers.

WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson welcomed everyone, thanked the parents for their support and acknowledged the student-athletes for their hard work, and then it was time to sign letters of intent:

15 student-athletes participated on Wednesday – here’s the list Sorenson provided along with the names of two others who weren’t there but will continue their athletic careers in college too – we’ve interspersed this with more of the photos we took at the event:

Baseball:

Cody Buehring – Whitman College

Jake McCall – University of Puget Sound

Boys Swim & Dive:

Jeremy O’Keefe – Whitworth University

Lacrosse:

Zoe Preveau – William Jewell College

Volleyball:

Jaslynn Daily – City University of New York, Queens College

Softball:

Daeja Piggee – Winston Salem State University

Cheerleading:

Amaya Stagi – Seattle University

Football:

Jonah Pelander – Palomar College

Scott Bremen – College of the Siskiyous

LJ Moody – Palomar College

Esayas Brigham – Palomar College

Gabe Crawford – Portland State University

Girls Soccer:

Grace Carroll – St. Olaf College

Grace Reasoner – Wellesley College

Boys Soccer:

Cole Theisen – Le Moyne College

Signed already, but not able to attend signing day on Wednesday

Claire Gordon – University of Washington, Rowing

Sacha Ninburg – Lower Columbia College, Baseball

Next big ceremony for the graduating seniors is WSHS’s commencement ceremony, 8 pm next Wednesday (June 17) at McCaw Hall downtown,