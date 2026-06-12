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VIDEO: West Seattle High School celebrates student-athletes at big College Signing Day ceremony

June 12, 2026 7:26 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

(WSB video/photos)

The last week of the school year began with a lively celebration in the West Seattle High School gym – the cheer team cheered, and band members played, as student-athletes made a grand entrance for a group college-signing ceremony. Family members and friends cheered them too, from the bleachers.

WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson welcomed everyone, thanked the parents for their support and acknowledged the student-athletes for their hard work, and then it was time to sign letters of intent:

15 student-athletes participated on Wednesday – here’s the list Sorenson provided along with the names of two others who weren’t there but will continue their athletic careers in college too – we’ve interspersed this with more of the photos we took at the event:

Baseball:
Cody Buehring – Whitman College
Jake McCall – University of Puget Sound

Boys Swim & Dive:
Jeremy O’Keefe – Whitworth University

Lacrosse:
Zoe Preveau – William Jewell College

Volleyball:
Jaslynn Daily – City University of New York, Queens College

Softball:
Daeja Piggee – Winston Salem State University

Cheerleading:
Amaya Stagi – Seattle University

Football:
Jonah Pelander – Palomar College
Scott Bremen – College of the Siskiyous
LJ Moody – Palomar College
Esayas Brigham – Palomar College
Gabe Crawford – Portland State University

Girls Soccer:
Grace Carroll – St. Olaf College
Grace Reasoner – Wellesley College

Boys Soccer:
Cole Theisen – Le Moyne College

Signed already, but not able to attend signing day on Wednesday
Claire Gordon – University of Washington, Rowing
Sacha Ninburg – Lower Columbia College, Baseball

Next big ceremony for the graduating seniors is WSHS’s commencement ceremony, 8 pm next Wednesday (June 17) at McCaw Hall downtown,

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