REOPENING: Copper Coin, ‘reimagined’

August 6, 2020 3:13 pm
After a three-month closure, Copper Coin (2329 California SW) has announced it’s reopening at 4 pm today. As heralded by posters on its windows during much of the closure, the restaurant has done some overhauling – declaring on its website that it “has been reimagined to fit our new environment,” including contact-free ordering for both takeout and dine-in (which includes outdoor seating). The restaurant also promises a “redesigned burger-focused menu (that) keeps us committed to exceptional quality ingredients while adding the versatility of a menu that can be enjoyed anywhere.” Hours are listed as Wednesdays-Sundays, 4 pm-8 pm.

  • Andrea August 6, 2020 (3:40 pm)
    Website looks great, what a wonderfully thought out plan clearly accommodating of the current and foreseeable state of the world. Can’t wait to visit!

