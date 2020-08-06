REOPENING: Copper Coin, ‘reimagined’

After a three-month closure, Copper Coin (2329 California SW) has announced it’s reopening at 4 pm today. As heralded by posters on its windows during much of the closure, the restaurant has done some overhauling – declaring on its website that it “has been reimagined to fit our new environment,” including contact-free ordering for both takeout and dine-in (which includes outdoor seating). The restaurant also promises a “redesigned burger-focused menu (that) keeps us committed to exceptional quality ingredients while adding the versatility of a menu that can be enjoyed anywhere.” Hours are listed as Wednesdays-Sundays, 4 pm-8 pm.