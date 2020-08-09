REOPENING: 3 big West Seattle fitness centers

Thanks for the tips! Three large West Seattle fitness centers have announced they’re reopening tomorrow (Monday, August 10th) – West Seattle Health Club (2429 SW Andover), 24 Hour Fitness (Westwood Village), and LA Fitness (3900 SW Alaska).

Reopening comes with a long list of new rules at each center – WS Health Club, for example, has posted its new rules online, including “Masks Required – unless you are exercising vigorously”; the protocols for 24 Hour Fitness say, “Wear a mask in the club at all times”; LA Fitness (whose rules are in a message to members, sent to us by a reader) says, “Members are required to wear face coverings while in the club, except when they are exercising and are able to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.” WSHC locker rooms will remain closed, as will those at LA Fitness.

The reopenings follow new state-issued guidance for fitness operations; you can read it here. Many smaller fitness businesses were able to reopen weeks ago.