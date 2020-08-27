LAST CALL: Suggest names for Port of Seattle parks

One month ago, we reported on the Port of Seattle’s search for new names for some of its parks – and now just a few days are left until the August 31 deadline. Six Port-owned parks and shoreline access sites along the Duwamish River need new names “that reflect the cultural and environmental history of the area.”

The parks to be renamed are:

Terminal 117 Park

Terminal 107 Park

8th Avenue Street End

Turning Basin #3

Terminal 105 Park

Terminal 108 Park

(T-105 and T-107 are in West Seattle.) You can suggest names three ways:

–Online

-By voice mail – 206-385-9064

-Write on a postcard and text a photo to that same number

The port will choose three finalists for each and open a “public scoring period” in September.

As we mentioned last month, the Duwamish Tribe is asking for support to rename T-107 Park as Ha-ah-poos Duwamish Village Park. This video explains the history:

You can support their request by nominating that name, and supporting it in September.