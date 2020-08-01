West Seattle, Washington

Mioposto Admiral closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

August 1, 2020 7:32 pm
Thanks for the tip: Mioposto‘s Admiral restaurant has announced online, and via a note on its door, that it’s temporarily closed:

Our Admiral location is temporarily closed as one of our employees has tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closing the restaurant for a few days while our entire staff gets tested and awaits results. We are having a professional cleaning crew completely disinfect all surfaces later today to ensure a safe reopening. While aiming for a Tuesday reopening, the safety and health of our staff and our community is our top priority and we continue to closely monitor the situation. Thank you for trusting us, we do not take it lightly, and we will see you soon. Take care of yourselves and each other!

3 Replies to "Mioposto Admiral closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19"

  • Jamie August 1, 2020 (8:12 pm)
    I’m so sorry to hear this and am grateful that Mioposto is handling this as well as they are. We live their food, but have stopped ordering from them since they re-opened sit-down dining.This is the second West Seattle restaurant in two days that had to close due to staff COVID-19 infections. Other restaurants have also been impacted and I believe the thing that they all have in common is that they offer sit-down dining. Are we aware of any cases of delivery/take-out only restaurants having to close due to staff infections?

    • Skeptical August 1, 2020 (8:20 pm)
      Grillbird Teriyaki did but were also very proactive in closing.

  • flimflam August 1, 2020 (8:40 pm)
    ugh. this is bad news…”opening up” will undoubtedly result in more of this i think. not the best analogy but look at the major sports leagues at the moment – they have the best facilities, best doctors, incredible amount of resources and yet MLB has already been compromised after 1 week…not sure what the best route is, but i don’t think we are on it.

