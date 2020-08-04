CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 8/4 roundup

Tonight would have been Night Out in hundreds of local neighborhoods, if not for the pandemic. So here are the Not-Night-Out toplines:

KING COUNTY’S NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*15,779 people have tested positive, up 145 from yesterday’s total

*657 people have died, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*1,984 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from yesterday’s total

*307,450 people have been tested, up 3,208 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 14,729/644/1,900/280,150.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

COUNTY ANNOUNCES STUDY: From King County:

How many people have been infected with COVID-19 in King County? Who is more likely to be infected and how severe are their symptoms? And are there common risk factors we can identify among people who became infected so we can reduce risk Public health officials are hunting for answers to these questions and more with a new study. About 5,000 randomly selected households from across King County will be receiving postcards in early August 2020 from Public Health – Seattle & King County, asking them to volunteer to have a few drops of blood taken from a finger. This is known as a seroprevalence study (“sero” referring to the blood). Participants will also answer a confidential questionnaire that will help understand the spread and severity of disease. Taken together, information from the study will ultimately help to save lives. There is also a statewide seroprevalence study this summer being conducted by UW Medicine in partnership with the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. There is also a national study that will follow a similar process for a study of people in all states. Read more about antibody testing and the King County study at this Public Health Insider blog post.

NEED GAS BILL RELIEF? Puget Sound Energy wants to make sure you know about its assistance fund.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm Wednesday and Friday, you can drive up/walk up and get a free box of food at Food Lifeline‘s HQ (815 S. 96th).

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!