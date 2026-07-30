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HAPPENING NOW: School’s out but the bus is in, as WestSide Baby revives ‘Stuff the Bus’ diaper drive

July 30, 2026 3:39 pm
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 |   How to help | West Seattle news

Help babies and toddlers stay dry and healthy! You can do that by donating diapers to local nonprofit WestSide Baby during their “Stuff the Bus” reprise outside The Junction’s QFC store (the bus is on 42nd north of SW Alaska) until 6 pm. Will, Morgan, and Mari are there to greet you:

Just bring boxes/bags of diapers to the bus, and that’ll help fill its seats and aisle!

“Stuff the Bus” was a much-loved donation method for WestSide Baby years ago, and they’ve brought it back for the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary year. If you miss today’s drive, make a calendar note to help “Stuff the Bus” when it visits Westwood Village QFC (25th and Barton) on Sunday, August 30, 11 am-3 pm.

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