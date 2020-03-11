CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 3/11 toplines – crowd bans, business guidance, closing schools, newest numbers, more…

This was the biggest news day in the 12 days since our area’s first COVID-19 case was announced. Here are today’s many (mostly) local toplines:

CROWD BANS & BUSINESS GUIDANCE: The day began with Governor Inslee announcing that in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties – whose executives and biggest-city mayors joined him for the occasion – he’s banning gatherings of 250+ people. Here’s our coverage, including video. As for smaller gatherings – King County is banning those too, unless new rules are followed. Plus, SKC Public Health has new guidance so that retail businesses can keep operating (read about that here).

P.S> – DON’T CALL 911 … to report big crowds, the King County Sheriff’s Office says.

SCHOOLS CLOSING: The biggest announcement today came at noontime from Seattle Public Schools – closing as of tomorrow, for at least two weeks. Most independent/parochial schools have followed, and at least one other nearby public district (Vashon Island, starting Friday). We have launched a school-closure list to track them all, and will continue adding to it.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From this afternoon’s daily Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/10/20 234 confirmed cases (up 44 from yesterday)

26 confirmed deaths (up 4 from yesterday) The four deaths being reported today were all among previously reported cases. These additional deaths include: A woman in her 90s, Life Care Center resident, died on 3/3.

A man in his 90s, Life Care Center resident, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, died on 3/5.

A woman in her 60s, Life Care Center resident, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, died on 3/9.

A woman in her 90s, a resident of Redmond Care and Rehab, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth, died on 3/10. Of the 26 deaths reported, 22 are associated with Life Care Center.

FOR STATEWIDE NUMBERS … go here – including not just cases and deaths by county, but also total number of tests, positive and negative.

FOR A WORLDWIDE LOOK … go here.

CHURCH CHANGES: Not only did the Archdiocese of Seattle order Catholic schools to close, the Archbishop has also suspended public Masses.

YOUTH SPORTS: The West Seattle Little League has canceled “all games, practices, clinics, and events.” School sports were already being affected – CYO sports already had been called off for this weekend, and the SPS middle-school basketball playoffs too.

AS FOR PRO SPORTS … the crowd restrictions are affecting the start of the Mariners season – here’s what the team said today. Meantime, Sounders FC has postponed its March 21st home match.

CRUISE SEASON DELAYED: Last Sunday, we reported that the first cruise ship due in Seattle this season, on April 1st, was the coronavirus-beset Grand Princess. Today the Port of Seattle announced that sailing and the second one of the season are canceled.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO HELP? We hope to publish many more answers to this question in the days ahead. Tonight, the West Seattle Food Bank says what it needs most is money.

WHAT'S CANCELED, POSTPONED, CHANGED LOCALLY: We're continuing to update our West Seattle list – see it here.

WSB CONTINUING COVERAGE: All the stories published on WSB related to the COVID-19 situation are categorized so that you can find them anytime at westseattleblog.com/category/coronavirus.