CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 8/22 roundup

A few virus-crisis notes on August’s second-to-last Saturday::

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*18,570 people have tested positive, 152 more than yesterday

*708 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*2,150 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday

*338,397 people have been tested, 1,808 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 17.514/686/2,087/314,854.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: In case you missed this in the comment discussion last night – we’re going to start including this weekly. The numbers are accessible from the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, and checking the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 41 positive test results were reported; in the 2 weeks before that, 92; in the two weeks before that, 114.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 23.2 million people have tested positive, and more than 804,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa – same as the past 4 weeks. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

PANDEMIC POLLUTION REDUCTION: From the WSB inbox: A UW scientist led a study of how lockdown affected air pollution in China; this new report says the findings resembled what UW researchers found earlier in a look at major US cities including Seattle.

