CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 8/1 roundup

We have begun the sixth calendar month of the pandemic. Here are tonight’s virus-crisis toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*15,399 people have tested positive, 202 more than yesterday

*649 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*1,957 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday

*298,173 people have been tested, 3,350 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 14,255/640/1,877/270,739.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

…BUT REMEMBER THE DATA DELAY: In last night’s roundup, we mentioned a state data delay. Here’s the latest update from the state Health Department:

Our data experts continue to work on the data processing issue reported yesterday which resulted in duplicate records in our COVID-19 database. We were unable to update the dashboard yesterday, however we anticipate updating the DOH dashboard this evening with data from yesterday and today.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 17.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 684,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa – same as the past 2 weeks. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

ANOTHER COVID CLOSURE: For the second consecutive day, a local restaurant has announced a temporary closure after an employee’s positive COVID-19 test. This time, Mioposto Admiral.

MAYOR VS. COUNCIL: It’s not just “the other Washington” where politicians are fighting over pandemic relief. This morning, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she had vetoed a City Council-approved bill that would have spent much of the so-called “rainy-day fund” (to be paid back next year from proceeds of the new “high-earners” business tax) on economic relief for people, busnesses, and nonprofits. Here’s her letter announcing the veto, arguing the city already has faced multiple emergencies this year (including the West Seattle Bridge closure) and needs to be ready for more; here’s the text of the bill. The council’s budget chair, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, said the bill “provided $86 million to support Seattle small businesses and families through rental assistance, food assistance, support for child care, and flexible funding to support small businesses.” It was passed unanimously, which means the council is likely to override the veto, but they have to wait five days before bringing it up again.

