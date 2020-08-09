CONGRATULATIONS! Local student’s art featured on West Seattle billboard

That billboard just north of the South Delridge 7-11 [map] features art by Madison O’Neal, who was a Denny International Middle School 8th-grader when her work was chosen as a winner of the Champions Together Hope & Resilience contest. The contest was citywide, asking youth to create art or poetry with a message of hope and resilience to get through the pandemic. The Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance provided the photo; Denny principal Jeff Clark tells WSB, “We are very proud of her and the many other Denny scholars who are stepping up to lead for positive change in many different ways! Go Dolphins!”