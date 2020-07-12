West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 feathered friends

July 12, 2020 6:14 pm
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Before we get back to the news … a break for online birding.

First, two from Mark Wangerin – above, a Barred Owlet; below, a Black-headed Grosbeak:

Next, a Wilson’s Warbler, photographed by Mark MacDonald:

Robin Sinn sent the next two photos – a Great Blue Heron

And a White-crowned Sparrow:

Finally, two backyard sightings – Alex has made friends with Fluffy the Steller’s Jay:

And Lise Thivierge spotted a Brown-headed Cowbird – which has a distinctive gurgling call:

All the bird-species names above link to BirdWeb pages where you can hear as well as see the birds!

