TRAFFIC & TRANSIT: Thursday notes, 18th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:07 AM: It’s Thursday; four months ago today, the city closed the West Seattle Bridge.

SPEAKING OF CLOSURES

Tonight ends the first week of overnight closures for the northbound 1st Ave. S. Bridge, as deck work continues. 10 pm-5 am. After tonight, the next scheduled closure is Sunday night.

ROAD WORK

Major work continues on Delridge Way, with lane reductions and side-street closures, as road-rebuilding and utility work continue for the RapidRide H Line conversion project – here’s what crews are working on this week.

TRAFFIC

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). The camera is back:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Back to its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.