ROAD-WORK ALERT: What’s planned for the Delridge Way project next week

Lane closures continue along much of Delridge as the project paving the way for the RapidRide H Line continues. Here’s SDOT‘s preview of what’s ahead next week:

What to expect the week of July 6

We will work in all three zones at the same time, from north to south on Delridge Way SW. No

Parking signs will be posted on both sides of the street in each phase of work to shift traffic

around the work zones.

Work by zone

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

o Demolition work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

 We will be completing demolition, concrete and electrical work in the roadway and sidewalk between SW Charlestown St and SW Dakota St. Lanes will be shifted around the work zone.

 Next week, we plan to begin moving to the east side of Delridge Way SW to demolish curb ramps at SW Andover St. We will then pour and install new curb ramps later this month.

o Waterline improvements at SW Genesee St

 Next week, we will begin preparing for improvements to the waterline at SW Genesee St. This work is expected to last through July.

 Water may be shutoff temporarily during this work. Please contact Seattle Public Utilities for information on impacts.

o Concrete work for bus pads throughout Zone A

 We will begin installing bus pads and completing electrical work to prepare for the arrival of RapidRide on the corridor

 This work will include demolishing and pouring concrete in the roadway, as well as some electrical work, at bus stop locations

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

o SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St

 We will continue installing utility pipes. Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone C (North of SW Orchard St to White Center)

o We will continue connecting catch basins throughout this zone

If you experience issues with your water service during construction, please contact Seattle Public Utilities’ 24/7 service line at 206-386-1800.

Also in SDOT’s update, a preview of what’s ahead beyond next week:

 Demolition of the roadway median between SW Dakota St and SW Genesee St will begin later in July. This work is expected to last for several weeks. Please follow posted traffic signs.  Upcoming overnight closure of the intersection of Delridge Way SW and SW Genesee St for several nights to install and connect a new water line. We will provide notice before this closure takes place.  Upcoming temporary driveway closures near SW Juneau St. We will notify specific properties prior to this work starting.

For an overview, and contact info, see the project website.