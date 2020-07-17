REOPENED, NEW NAME: J&J Public House

The former Pacific Room on Alki has reopened with a new name – but not the previously planned one. Now the establishment at 2808 Alki Avenue SW is J&J Public House. They emailed us an update:”We are only open for takeout and patio service from 11:30 am-9 pm, Wednesday-Sunday. We plan on continuing the live music (when we can, of course), and our cuisine is now considered ‘international gastropub’ with a more casually priced menu. Currently, we have a limited takeout menu that gives people just a glimpse of what’s to come. We are doing to-go cocktails and growlers, we also have bottles of beer to go. Our most notable item is our to-go flavored margaritas made fresh daily (with rotating flavors).” You can order takeout here or by calling 206-829-9695.