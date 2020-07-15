LAST CALL! Got something to say about Stay Healthy Streets?

Three weeks ago, the city launched a long-promised online survey about the no-through-traffic Stay Healthy Streets set up citywide this past spring. Today is the final day – so if you have something to say about these streets, whether they should be temporary or permanent, go here to tell the city what you think. So far, they’re in three areas of West Seattle – two that are along mostly pre-existing greenways in High Point and Puget Ridge/Highland Park, and a stretch of Alki Avenue and Beach Drive around Alki Point. The city says it will also seek “public engagement” in other ways but the survey is the first step.