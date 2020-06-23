‘STAY HEALTHY STREETS’: Here’s that long-promised survey

(WSB photo, Beach Drive “Stay Healthy Street,” last month)

More than a month after a community survey about “Stay Healthy Streets” was first promised, it’s finally launched. First, a refresher – over the spring, the city designated more than 20 miles of streets as “Stay Healthy Streets,” banning vehicular through traffic except for delivery and emergency vehicles. Most are part of Neighborhood Greenways, with exceptions including the stretch of Alki Avenue and Beach Drive that was added to the program. That and another park-adjacent “Stay Healthy Street” in North Seattle were rebranded “Keep Moving Streets,” and the city said they were temporary, while the other 20 “Stay Healthy” miles citywide (including two areas of east West Seattle) will be permanent. The survey’s questions include whether you use any of the “Stay Healthy” or “Keep Moving” streets and what you like and/or dislike about them. It’ll be open until July 15th – you can take it here.