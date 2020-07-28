DEVELOPMENT: 4 notes, including another project site for sale

4 development-related notes today:

REMINDER – CONCRETE POUR AT 1250 ALKI: As previewed here, traffic is down to one lane, alternating, past the 1250 Alki SW condo project today.

Thanks to Lynn Hall (top photo) and Stewart L. (second photo) for sending pics of the big pouring operation that’s under way.

Meantime – another redevelopment site has gone up for sale:

MICROAPARTMENT PROJECT SITE FOR SALE: The 22-microapartment plan for 4807 41st SW – just south of Jefferson Square – got key approvals last year. Now, though, it’s on the market as a “planned/permitted” development site, listed for just under $1.5 million.

TOWNHOUSE PROPOSAL: From the most-recent city Public Notices Summary, eight townhouses on two adjacent sites, 9238 20th SW and 9240 20th SW, are in Streamlined Design Review – click the addresses for the notices. Deadline for comments: August 10th.

NEW CITY MAP: The city has upgraded its Shaping Seattle map, which you can use to find out more about building/land-use activity. It’s explained here.