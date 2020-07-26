TUESDAY: Alki Avenue traffic alert

(Photo sent by Stewart L.)

Heads up if you travel on Alki Avenue in the Duwamish Head area – the construction project at 1250 Alki SW has sent word of a traffic alert for Tuesday:

1250 Alki Ave will be placing its structural foundation on Tuesday, July 28th.

Starting early in the morning, all vehicular traffic within ¼ mile on either side of the project will be reduced to one, alternating lane.

Wait time should be minimal (less than 5 min) through the morning hours, but traffic typically increases around 10:00 AM, and could lead to a few additional minutes through the early afternoon.

SINGLE LANE CLOSURE OF ALKI AVE

Traffic control signage will be set up early on the morning of the 28th.

The Eastbound lane will be closed and all vehicular traffic (in both directions) will use the lane on the north side.

The North side lane will be controlled by a team of Uniformed Police officers and a traffic control team. They will use an alternating pattern to control vehicular traffic past the project.

Extended working hours

Concrete placement will begin between 5:45 – 6:00 AN. We anticipate the concrete placement will last approximately 8-9 hours and the completion will be around 6:00 PM.