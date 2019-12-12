DEVELOPMENT: 1 project canceled; comment time for 2 others

Development notes this afternoon:

PROJECT CANCELED: Last month, we mentioned early-stage plans for four new single-family houses to be added to a site that already has one at 9441 26th SW, south of Westwood Village. We noticed an “early outreach” meeting for it on the city calendar – and then the listing disappeared before we could even write a story. Now a note sent to area community advocates by the project architect explains it: “The title report for the project turned up to have covenants restricting development. Unfortunately, this application and meeting is being canceled.”

COMMENT TIME: Applications have just been filed for two projects elsewhere in West Seattle, and that opens two-week comment periods for both: One is 4807 41st SW, “a 4-story apartment building with 22 small efficiency dwelling units. No parking proposed” (in the works almost three years); the other is 9251 35th SW, “two 3-story, townhouse buildings (8 units total). Parking for 6 vehicles proposed.” Follow each address’s link for the official notice, including how to comment.