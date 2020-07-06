CORONAVIRUS: Monday 7/6 roundup

We start tonight’s roundup with the statistics:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*11,140 people have tested positive, 126 more than yesterday

*591 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*1,623 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday

*190,005 people have been tested, 2,358 more than yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 10,069 /586/1,587/161,398.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

STATE RECORD: The governor tweeted that this was the first day during the epidemic that our state has recorded more than 1,000 new cases in one day.

CITY TAX: The first year of revenue from the “JumpStart” business tax passed by the City Council today is supposed to go to COVID-19 relief. The tax on high earners, sponsored by West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (with 4 co-sponsors including District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold), is explained in this Seattle Times report. All the documents are here.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline has announced three nearby chances this week for you to drive up or walk up and get boxes of free food:

Food Lifeline – 815 South 96th Street

 Wednesday, July 8, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

 Friday, July 10, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Century Link Field – North Parking Lot

 Thursday, July 9, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

NEED SUPPORT FOR STRESS? Just launched – Washington Listens:

In response to COVID-19, Washington has launched Washington Listens, a support program and phone line to help people manage elevated levels of stress due to the pandemic. People who call the Washington Listens support line will speak with a support specialist and get connected to community resources in their area. The program is anonymous. …The Washington Listens support line is 1-833-681-0211. It is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method…. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!