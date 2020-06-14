WEST SEATTLE PROTESTS: Pigeon Point’s neighborhood march

(WSB photos)

Just south of the now-empty West Seattle high bridge sits Pigeon Point. That’s where, this morning, dozens of Pigeon Pointers of all ages showed up for a neighborhood march to affirm that Black Lives Matter.

As reported here on Friday, this is also a response to the defacing and removal of a support banner that had been hung in the neighborhood.

P.S. This was the first of two West Seattle events announced for today – the next is at 2 pm at High Point Community Center, with an announced plan to march to Delridge Community Center.