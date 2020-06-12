WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another BLM-support banner stolen

That photo was sent by Christina on Pigeon Point, who first emailed us this morning to report, “Someone in our neighborhood keeps defacing the BLM sign that was hung on the Andover stairs. I realize the stairs are maintained by the city but the sign was put up as a show of support for people of color in our community. There are mixed families in this neighborhood.” Most recently, she said, someone tried to erase the word “Black” from the banner by covering it with a cloth patch lettered “All.” And after she emailed us this morning, she emailed again to add, “The sign was just torn down by a man, according to another neighbor.” We checked on our way back from the Junction demonstration; nothing leff behind but faded chalk lettering that also declares, Black Lives Matter.”