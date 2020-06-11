WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Treasure-chest thief; hit-run fence-crasher

Two reports with video – first, from Mara, the case of the treasure-chest thief:



That’s the treasure chest that was stolen, a kids’ project in a Seaview yard. The theft was recorded on security video:

Mara explains, “It was something they created during COVID as a share place for kids … it was a big chest from the ’70s. It had a lot of sentimental value.” This happened late Monday night.

Also on video – the case of the fence-crasher:

Heather sent the video and explains: “We’re looking for help locating this vehicle. They ran through the fence never braking. We’re all lucky no one was on the other side of the fence as we all have kids and animals. This person needs to not be driving! Plates can’t be made out but it’s a very distinguishable vehicle. SPD case is 2020-185756.” This happened Tuesday morning near Fairmount Playfield.