WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen art merchandise; construction-site hit-run

Two reader reports:

STOLEN ART MERCHANDISE: From Brigida:

I had about $400 worth of art prints, greeting cards and other products I was shipping out to customers stolen today just before 10 am from my front porch. I caught them in the act and briefly gave chase but no luck.

The car was a silver-gray four door sedan with a license plate number of BIS—. Although I didn’t get a good look at the driver, the guy who jumped out and stole the packages was white, probably between 20-30 years old, slim build, medium height wearing a black cap, black mask and dark clothing. They took off westward from the 3500 block of Charlestown towards California.

In case any of these items get dumped somewhere, there are eighteen 11×14 reproductions of watercolor art of PNW nature illustrations, plus some stickers and greeting cards.

They were mostly packaged in flat white rigid mailers, and one priority mail box. As a full-time artist and solo business owner, things have already been pretty tough this year, so this was an extra bummer on top of everything else. Thanks in advance if you find anything!

Police incident number is: 20-195744