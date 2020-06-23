WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: How to watch third Community Task Force meeting Wednesday

We just obtained the link for tomorrow’s third meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force. It’s at noon Wednesday, and you can see it here. A preview from SDOT:

This week’s meeting will include a brief update on the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge, an introduction to the Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) co-chairs and the questions they are currently exploring, discussion around the Reconnect West Seattle and Neighborhood Traffic Mitigation Proposals that were introduced during the last Community Task Force meeting, and a presentation and discussion around West Seattle Low Bridge access. However, the meeting agenda is subject to change.

Our coverage of the first two meeting is here (#1) and here (#2).

SIDE NOTE: Today marks exactly three months since the bridge’s sudden closure.