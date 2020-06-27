WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 to see

Thanks to everyone who has continued to send West Seattle bird photos! Here are 7 more -starting with this one from John Kieltyka:
That Steller’s Jay wandered into a photo shoot for John’s West Seattle-produced guitar podcast, The High Gain.
Kimberly Mickelson spotted this Great Blue Heron on a roof:
From Mark Wangerin, a fuzzy Barred Owlet:
A Red-shafted Northern Flicker visited Steven Sherotsky in Gatewood:
From Hans A. in Delridge, an unusual view of a Crow in flight:
And two from Larry Gilpin near Schmitz Park – first, an Anna’s Hummingbird:
And a Spotted Towhee:
Thanks again to everyone who continues to send photos and tips!
