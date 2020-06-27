WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 7 to see

Thanks to everyone who has continued to send West Seattle bird photos! Here are 7 more -starting with this one from John Kieltyka:

That Steller’s Jay wandered into a photo shoot for John’s West Seattle-produced guitar podcast, The High Gain.

Kimberly Mickelson spotted this Great Blue Heron on a roof:

From Mark Wangerin, a fuzzy Barred Owlet:

A Red-shafted Northern Flicker visited Steven Sherotsky in Gatewood:

From Hans A. in Delridge, an unusual view of a Crow in flight:

And two from Larry Gilpin near Schmitz Park – first, an Anna’s Hummingbird:

And a Spotted Towhee:

Thanks again to everyone who continues to send photos and tips!