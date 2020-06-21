SIGN-DEMIC: Here’s what all those COVID-19-related park signs have cost

While at Alki last night to cover the Moon Dancers, we noticed the newest Seattle Parks pandemic-related signage. It’s the latest in what’s been a three-month-long series of signage, from closures to social-distancing exhortations. We wondered how many signs have been made and how much the city has spent, so at week’s end, we asked. Here’s the reply from Seattle Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin:

Since the pandemic began, SPR has spend $87,757 on signage for over 4,000 signs.

The signs have all been made by United Reprographics, a black-owned business that the City often uses for larger printing and signage needs. These funds have come out of our Operating Budget, and may be eligible for reimbursement for federal dollars for COVID response.