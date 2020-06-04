PROTESTS: What’s ahead in West Seattle Friday and Saturday

After 3 peaceful demonstrations in the past five days in West Seattle, here’s an update on what’s ahead:

FRIDAY

White Coats for Black Lives – 10 am outside Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW), community invited:

We are inviting the broader community of West Seattle to join health care workers at Providence Mount St. Vincent Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. along 35th as we join others across the country in “White Coats 4 Black Lives” demonstrations to raise awareness of racial inequality and police brutality. We will be kneeling on 35th in front of The Mount for ten minutes and invite anyone who is interested to join us, especially health care workers. Participants are asked to wear masks, bring signs and honor social distancing.

Sign-making – 2-6 pm, a student-organized sign-making event is planned at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), for use in upcoming demonstrators. All welcome. Materials provided. Face-coverings and distancing urged.

Demonstration – 4 pm, Hate-Free Delridge will again gather at 16th/Holden. This time they’re inviting anyone interested in participating:

Our Wednesday Hate-Free Delridge protest was a joyful horn-honking caucophony of a success. Come join us again –bring your bodies and voices and signs to a peaceful demonstration. This Friday (June 5)

4 to 6 pm

At 16th Ave. SW and SW Holden St.

(Because of the bridge closure, most of the traffic comes through this intersection.) Hate-Free Delridge will insist on at least 6-foot social distancing and masks. The institutionalized hunting and killing of Black and Brown men and women must stop. Hate Free Delridge wants to help accelerate institutional change. We will have some banners and signs. We encourage you to bring your own.

Demonstration – 4 pm, 8th/Roxbury – organizers say, “Please bring signs, masks, water, gloves, and your voice!”

SATURDAY

Demonstration/March – 1 pm, gather at California/College in The Admiral District, walking south to join with the next event on the list.

Demonstration – 2 pm, student-organized, all welcome, at California/Alaska.

Anything to add? Please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!