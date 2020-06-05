OPEN AGAIN: West Seattle Runner, with extra safety measures

The first of many reopening announcements, with this morning’s news that King County got the state OK to move immediately into “modified Phase 1” – the photo is from West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), which is now open!

We are open now until 4 tonight. Tomorrow we will be open 10-5, and Sunday 11-4. Starting next week our hours will be 10-6 M-F, 10-5 Sat and 11-4 Sun until phase 4. We have gone a little over the top to keep staff and customers safe and distanced. We’ve added barriers to keep shoppers and people checking out separated even in close confines.

Even before state orders in March required WSR and other retailers to close in-store service, they had implemented special protection, well before even “essential” businesses followed suit.