MONDAY: Some Metro bus, Water Taxi service returns

(WSB photo from March, MV Doc Maynard at Seacrest)

We’re reminding you tonight that Metro and the King County Water Taxi are restoring some service tomorrow, after months of much-reduced service levels. For the Water Taxi, you can see the new schedule here. You’re reminded that “it’s important to note that social distancing passenger limits are in effect on the water taxi. The typical capacity aboard both Doc Maynard and Sally Fox is 278 passengers. With current COVID restrictions, we’re limited to 86 passengers on each vessel.” The shuttles, Routes 773 and 775, return to service too. As for Metro, here’s what’s coming back. You can also check here for canceled trips. The system is still fare-free, and buses are still running at reduced capacity too.