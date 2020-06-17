GRATITUDE: Update from Delridge’s KBM Commissary

(WSB file photo)

KBM Seattle Commissary and its resident chefs have wrapped up their free-meals program, but they’re still selling their specialties via the window at 5604 Delridge Way SW, and KBM’s Keith Mathewson says they have a request for you:

Last week was our last week of our food donation program. In the several weeks that it was ongoing, the members of the kitchen collectively donated over 4,500 meals. We could not have done it without the generous momentary support of the West Seattle community. I wish to thank everyone who donated to the effort, without you it would not have been possible.

We are now facing a new challenge. Delridge Way is in full construction and getting to the walk-up window is more difficult than before; however, all the members are still selling via the window. If you enjoyed their menus in the past, I invite you to continue to come. The cooks are still working and the window, in most cases, is their only means for them to sell their food.