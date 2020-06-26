DELRIDGE WAY REPAVING ETC.: Weekend work, and what else is up next

(WSB photo of Delridge/Findlay. Yes, businesses ARE open!)

Weekend work is ahead for the Delridge repaving-and-more project that’s readying the corridor for next year’s conversion of Metro Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line. Here’s the weekly preview:

Potholing and stormwater pipe work will continue throughout the corridor in the three work zones listed below.

Starting this Saturday, June 27, we will continue demolition work on the roadway from SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St.

In order to keep West Seattle moving and bring RapidRide service to your community as quickly as possible, weekend work and some night work will be ongoing for the duration of this project. Please plan accordingly for this work. We will notify you in advance of planned night work. Night work hours are from 7 PM to 6 AM. We will be obtaining noise variances to complete work outside of normal working hours.

What to expect this weekend

We will work in all three zones at the same time, from north to south on Delridge Way SW. No Parking signs will be posted on both sides of the street in each phase of work to shift traffic around the work zones. We may need to work in front of properties for short periods of time. We will notify residents in advance of any extended access restrictions.

Zone A (West Seattle Bridge to SW Findlay St)

Demolition work from SW Charlestown St to SW Dakota St

For the next few weeks, we will be completing demolition, concrete, and electrical work in the roadway and sidewalk between SW Charlestown St and SW Dakota St. Lanes will be shifted around the work zone. We plan to move to the east side of Delridge Way SW when the west side is complete

SW Genesee and SW Oregon streets

We will continue conducting utility and storm drainage work. Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone B (SW Findlay St to north of SW Orchard St)

SW Findlay St to SW Juneau St

We will continue installing utility pipes. Please expect traffic to be shifted to one side of Delridge Way SW.

Zone C (North of SW Orchard St to White Center)

We will finish connecting catch basins throughout this zone

REMINDER: Businesses along the corridor are open during this work. Please follow posted detour signs as you visit these businesses.

Work throughout the corridor

Continued potholing for utility work

In each of the three work zones, travel lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction with restricted turns. Please follow posted traffic signs.

Upcoming work

New temporary left-turn pocket lanes at SW Orchard St will be installed later this summer to allow people driving to make left turns onto Delridge Way SW. These turn pockets will also be included when we install the final project street configuration.