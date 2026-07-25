FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction EV-charging site now in partial work stoppage

One week ago, Seattle City Light told us its contractor/crew had gone into a “complete work stoppage” at the Morgan Junction EV-charging lot site (4118 SW Morgan) while they figured out how to deal with a “significant structural design issue.” A WSB team member noticed an excavator being operated at the site on Thursday, so we asked SCL about the “work stoppage” status and if they had any update on a new timeline. Spokesperson Jenny Levesque replied, “The work stoppage remains in place for a portion of the site. Our engineering team continues to work on resolving the design issue. The project team is committed to bringing electric vehicle charging to the Morgan Junction neighborhood. We will share an update with you by the end of August.” That was the month the eight-charger lot previously was supposed to be complete, after a series of delays dating back to the year the project was announced, 2022.