CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/3 roundup

If King County gets to go to “modified Phase 1,” it’ll restart more than first proposed. That’s where we start tonight’s roundup.

KING COUNTY SEEKS ‘MODIFIED PHASE 1’: Two days later than originally planned, King County has sent the state its request to move to a “modified Phase 1.” (Here’s the full application.) In addition to what was mentioned when the plan was announced last Friday, the county also seeks permission for some indoor dining and indoor fitness – here are the details. How soon will the state decide? Could be just a few days.

CONFUSED ABOUT THE PHASES? This doesn’t speak to the “modified” part, but as for the 1/2/3/4 basics, here’s a refresher.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,277 people have tested positive, up 42 from yesterday

*562 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,931 and 549.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Gov. Inslee spoke at mid-afternoon; it was part about the protests, part about COVID-19. No major announcements. But here’s the video if you’re interested.

UTILITY RESTART: As the post-stay-home era proceeds, there’s much to unravel. Seattle City Light says it’s resuming planned outages when and where they’re needed for projects like pole replacement.

