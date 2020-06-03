Will local restaurants be allowed to offer some indoor dining soon? Here’s what King County added in proposal for ‘modified Phase 1’

King County has just officially asked the state for permission to go to a “modified Phase 1” status (see the letter here), and it’s got more than first announced last week – including some indoor dining. From the announcement:

King County submitted a plan to the state Department of Health to allow for limited openings of businesses in a modified Phase 1 of the Safe Start plan, including allowing some indoor seating at restaurants.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci, and King County Board of Health Chair Joe McDermott today submitted a plan to the state Department of Health that would allow limited and modified openings for a wide range of businesses and personal activities.

The county’s application includes recommendations from King County local health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin that would:

-allow all outdoor recreation permitted in Phase 2 in Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan

-expand opening indoor fitness studios for one-on-one activities

-allow restaurants to begin opening indoor seating at 25% of normal capacity

-allow hair stylists and other personal services at 25% capacity

“Our plan to safely reopen our region’s economy is based on the latest data, recommendations by Public Health experts, and insight from communities and businesses,” said Executive Constantine. “We are ready to take the next careful step toward an equitable recovery that benefits everyone who calls King County home.”

The state is expected to decide within the next several days whether it will accept the modified plan which was developed in consultation with Public Health experts, community leaders, businesses, and the King County Council.

Public Health – Seattle & King County recently posted a new dashboard featuring key indicators, with targets that help inform reopening decisions. Based on trends toward all the targets, public health officials and policymakers believe these openings, done safely, will enable much-needed economic activity while also protecting the public and managing the spread of disease in our community.

With the limited re-opening, maintaining the safety principles that led to the success against the outbreak has never been more important. These include continuing to practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more, minimizing contact with others outside the home, frequent hand washing or sanitizer, use of cloth face coverings in public, and avoiding group gatherings and poorly ventilated spaces. …