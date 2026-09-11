A dozen more things to know about for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

We’ve been away from the desk for much of the morning, so here’s a belated list of highlights for the rest of your Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE/FAUNTLEROY YMCA GOLF TOURNAMENT: Until mid-afternoon, more than 100 golfers are on the greens at the West Seattle Golf Course, raising money for Y programs in this first-ever tournament. We were there as golfers teed off and will be going back so we can bring you a full report later.

CRAFTS AND PUZZLES SALE: Until 2 pm, you can stock up on what you need to keep busy during the long dark months ahead – shop at Emilie’s Treasures Thrift Shop at The Mount (4831 35th SW).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Late-summer gardening? The center has plants! Open until 3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

JEWISH NEW YEAR: Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown tonight (official sunset time is 7:29 pm).

TWO BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, show at 8, Double-Wide Lawn Chair and I-90 Fiasco. $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Funkadelic analog reissue! Hear it tonight, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), all ages, free.

KENYON HALL CABARET: 7:30 pm, Kenyon Hall‘s monthly drag showcase (7904 35th SW), all ages.

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning – with DJ Lady Cco tonight, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, Russian Blue & Art Gecko, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something for our event lists and ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!