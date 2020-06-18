CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 6/18 roundup

Still no news about King County’s Phase 2 application. Here’s the rest of the virus-crisis news for today:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*8,987 people have tested positive, up 94 from yesterday

*582 people have died, up 7 from yesterday

*1,537 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday

*135,003 people have been tested, up 4,649 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,584/571/1,512/112,753.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: One of the newly reported deaths is in the 98146 zip code – part of which is in West Seattle; 98146 now has 8 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

CITY CHANGES EXTENDED: In a long news release about a mayoral order extending some pandemic-related changes, this information was included:

The Mayor’s Executive Order extends the City’s COVID-19 relief programs, including: *Temporary parking and/or loading zones for restaurants, health care and human services workers, and retail stores are extended until further notice; *Flexible payment plans and shutoff policies with Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities are extended until further notice; *The City’s small business, arts and nonprofit, food access, and housing and homelessness COVID-19 relief programs are extended until further notice; and *The Utility Discount Program Self-Certification Pilot Program is extended until July 31, 2020. Per the Mayor’s Executive Order, the following COVID-19 policy suspensions are extended: *The ban on permitted events, with the exception of farmers markets, is extended until June 30, 2020; *Enforcement of paid parking requirements on City streets; select hourly parking time limits outside of no-parking or special zones; and the 72-hour rule is suspended until further notice; and *Booting vehicles with unpaid parking tickets is suspended until further notice. The following City facility closures are extended by the Mayor’s Executive Order: *All Seattle Public Library (SPL) locations are closed through June 30, 2020, however, restroom access and several SPL locations will remain open and the City is evaluating curbside library services; *Seattle Public Utilities’ (SPU) Cedar River Watershed Education Center and Rattlesnake Ledge Trail will remain closed through June 30, 2020; *In-person access to all City departments’ public-facing customer service counters will remain closed through June 30, 2020, with digital and telephonic access still available. The Seattle Animal Shelter in March launched a new appointment-based adoption system that enables animals to still find forever homes even while the shelter’s counters are closed; and *Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities, such as community centers, pools, environmental learning centers, and select parking lots serving the City’s largest parks are closed until further notice.

NEED TO GET TESTED? Tomorrow’s the weekly drive-up testing day in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-3 pm.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline HQ is distributing free 20+-pound boxes of food again tomorrow, 2-5 pm, available to all, 815 S.96th in South Park.

ALSO TOMORROW: Seattle Public Schools, on the last day of this hybrid school year, will announce the “final recommended contingency scenario” for next school year.

