CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 6/11 roundup

Three months ago today, it was the last regular day of school for most kids in our area. Fast-forwarding to tonight – here’s the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,584 people have tested positive, up 25 from yesterday

*571 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

*1,512 people have been hospitalized, up 7 from yesterday

*112,753 people have been tested, up 1,462 from yesterday

One week ago, the positive-test/deaths totals were 8,333 and 564.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

REMINDER – LOCAL TESTING TOMORROW: Tomorrow’s the next weekly drive-up/walk-up testing day at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) north lot (6000 16th SW), 10 am-3 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL THIS FALL? Three months after closing campuses, Seattle Public Schools is expected to announce its plan a week from tomorrow. Meantime, new state guidance was announced today:

Gov. Jay Inslee today issued a proclamation outlining the state’s plan to possibly re-open schools in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan follows the state’s Safe Start phased approach to reopening on a county-by-county basis. Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal addressed the media today to unveil the Reopening Washington Schools 2020 Planning Guide authorized under the proclamation.

BUS/WATER TAXI COMEBACK: Metro announced today that service levels will be increased on Monday, June 22 – both buses and the Water Taxi.

NATIONAL GUARD MILESTONE: We’ve shown you National Guard members assisting at local food banks, like these soldiers in White Center:

(WCN/WSB photo, last month)

The state announced a milestone today:

Since being activated to support the COVID-19 response, Washington National Guard soldiers and airmen have packaged more than 25 million pounds of food to support local food banks. This past week alone, more than 650 Guard personnel helped box more than 2.6 million pounds of food and assemble more than 68,000 meals.In addition, this week WSDA’s Food Assistance program distributed 1.5 million pounds of food and served more than 171,000 clients.

PHOTOS? TIPS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!