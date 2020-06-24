CONGRATULATIONS! Surprise parade for West Seattle-residing educator’s retirement

A West Seattle woman wrapping up a distinguished education career got a surprise parade on Tuesday.Jennifer Annable is retiring after a decade as executive director of the Academy for Precision Learning, which describes itself as “an independent K-12 school with the mission of providing a nurturing and individualized learning experience for students across the autism spectrum alongside their typically developing peers.” Before that, she led the UW’s Experimental Education Unit for a quarter-century. APL is in the University District, and that’s where Annable was surprised with a drive-up/walk-up celebration:
Annable’s achievements include a national award – in 2010 she was honored with the Division of Early Childhood’s Rose C. Engel Award for Excellence in Professional Practice.
