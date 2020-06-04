4 transportation meetings today and tomorrow: West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, HPAC, tunnel talk, WSTC

The next two aays bring four transportation meetings related to the West Seattle Bridge closure and more, so here’s a quick note abot all four:

WEST SEATTLE BRIGGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: The CTF’s third meeting starts at noon today – our preview has the link for viewing live.

HPAC: The community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge talks traffic mitigation at 7 tonight, with guests including local WSBCTF members. HPAC’s preview includes information on how to participate.

‘IMMERSED TUBE’ TUNNEL: At 10 am Thursday, retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad‘s next presentation is part of a Washington Business Alliance-presented panel discussion; our preview has the link for registering in advance so you can get the link to watch.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm Thursday, as announced by the WSTC: