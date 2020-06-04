West Seattle, Washington

24 Wednesday

64℉

4 transportation meetings today and tomorrow: West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, HPAC, tunnel talk, WSTC

June 24, 2020 9:22 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

The next two aays bring four transportation meetings related to the West Seattle Bridge closure and more, so here’s a quick note abot all four:

WEST SEATTLE BRIGGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: The CTF’s third meeting starts at noon today – our preview has the link for viewing live.

HPAC: The community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge talks traffic mitigation at 7 tonight, with guests including local WSBCTF members. HPAC’s preview includes information on how to participate.

‘IMMERSED TUBE’ TUNNEL: At 10 am Thursday, retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad‘s next presentation is part of a Washington Business Alliance-presented panel discussion; our preview has the link for registering in advance so you can get the link to watch.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm Thursday, as announced by the WSTC:

We have representatives from several local agencies lined up to join us. Here’s who is scheduled and what we plan to discuss:

Seattle Department Of Transportation – upcoming work on 1st Ave S Bridge, possible changes to low bridge restrictions, freight complaints on West Marginal Way SW, and emerging traffic patterns at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal

Port Of Seattle – impacts of high bridge closure to their operation

King County – What can West Seattle expect in terms of additional transit service and when can we expect it?

On the web:
Via phone: +12532158782,,86245810657#
Meeting ID 862 4581 0657

Share This

No Replies to "4 transportation meetings today and tomorrow: West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, HPAC, tunnel talk, WSTC"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.