4 transportation meetings today and tomorrow: West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, HPAC, tunnel talk, WSTC

The next two aays bring four transportation meetings related to the West Seattle Bridge closure and more, so here’s a quick note abot all four:
WEST SEATTLE BRIGGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: The CTF’s third meeting starts at noon today – our preview has the link for viewing live.
HPAC: The community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge talks traffic mitigation at 7 tonight, with guests including local WSBCTF members. HPAC’s preview includes information on how to participate.
‘IMMERSED TUBE’ TUNNEL: At 10 am Thursday, retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad‘s next presentation is part of a Washington Business Alliance-presented panel discussion; our preview has the link for registering in advance so you can get the link to watch.
WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm Thursday, as announced by the WSTC:
We have representatives from several local agencies lined up to join us. Here’s who is scheduled and what we plan to discuss:
Seattle Department Of Transportation – upcoming work on 1st Ave S Bridge, possible changes to low bridge restrictions, freight complaints on West Marginal Way SW, and emerging traffic patterns at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal
Port Of Seattle – impacts of high bridge closure to their operation
King County – What can West Seattle expect in terms of additional transit service and when can we expect it?
On the web:
Via phone: +12532158782,,86245810657#
Meeting ID 862 4581 0657
| 0 COMMENTS