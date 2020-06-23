West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Change in plan for tube-tunnel proponent’s next presentation

June 23, 2020 8:55 am
 |   Transportation | West Seattle Bridge Safety Project

Those interested in retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad‘s proposal to replace the West Seattle Bridge with an underwater tube tunnel have a chance to see him talk about it this week – but it’s a different day, time, and format from what was previously announced. As noted by commenters, Ortblad’s presentation last week was disrupted. So his Wednesday night event this week is canceled and instead you can see him on a Washington Business Alliance panel Thursday morning:

Future Fit Transportation: West Seattle Duwamish Crossing
Thursday, June 25, 10:00 AM

Transportation infrastructure projects that the state embarks on now will need to be cost efficient, more resilient, lower carbon, and take into account a more complex set of challenges including air and water quality.

Join news-making retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad and Former CEO of INCA Engineers Shiv Batra for a discussion on the concept of an Immersed Tube Tunnel as an innovative approach to replacing the West Seattle bridge.

Showcasing innovation and unique ideas is part of the entrepreneurial spirit which guides the Washington Business Alliance. Join us for this webinar and stay connected as we bring you more exciting ideas for the state’s transportation future.

Panelists
David Giuliani: Co-founder: Low Carbon Prosperity Institute and Washington Business Alliance
Bob Ortblad: Civil Engineer, Retired
Shiv Batra: Former CEO of INCA Engineers

Asked if they’d consider this idea, SDOT has said repeatedly that nothing’s been ruled out.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Change in plan for tube-tunnel proponent's next presentation"

  • Sillygoose June 23, 2020 (9:39 am)
    This shouldn’t even  been considered stay on task with fixing this bridge not starting an entire new project with no money and taxed out citizens.  This idea needs to be squashed after all he is retired!!!

  • TunnelNow June 23, 2020 (9:41 am)
    Cheers to Mr. Ortblad who seems to prioritize science/engineering and common sense over SDOT’s bureaucratic, snail’s pace approach that took this project from a two year fix to a 10 year…what? After months of this there is still no direction. In the meantime we sit in traffic for an extra hour every day, our small businesses, already hit by the pandemic continue to suffer and we watch our neighbors and friends leave West Seattle. For those of you cheering this last development you’re also cheering the nail in the coffin for small businesses and the incredible quality of life we enjoy in our beautiful West Seattle. Get your act together, SDOT. We need real leadership like Mr. Ortblad’s led by a real engineer not a gaggle of bureaucrats and their infuriatingly laxed talking head. 

