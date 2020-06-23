WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Change in plan for tube-tunnel proponent’s next presentation

Those interested in retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad‘s proposal to replace the West Seattle Bridge with an underwater tube tunnel have a chance to see him talk about it this week – but it’s a different day, time, and format from what was previously announced. As noted by commenters, Ortblad’s presentation last week was disrupted. So his Wednesday night event this week is canceled and instead you can see him on a Washington Business Alliance panel Thursday morning:

Future Fit Transportation: West Seattle Duwamish Crossing

Thursday, June 25, 10:00 AM

Transportation infrastructure projects that the state embarks on now will need to be cost efficient, more resilient, lower carbon, and take into account a more complex set of challenges including air and water quality.

Join news-making retired civil engineer Bob Ortblad and Former CEO of INCA Engineers Shiv Batra for a discussion on the concept of an Immersed Tube Tunnel as an innovative approach to replacing the West Seattle bridge.

Showcasing innovation and unique ideas is part of the entrepreneurial spirit which guides the Washington Business Alliance. Join us for this webinar and stay connected as we bring you more exciting ideas for the state’s transportation future.

Panelists

David Giuliani: Co-founder: Low Carbon Prosperity Institute and Washington Business Alliance

Bob Ortblad: Civil Engineer, Retired

Shiv Batra: Former CEO of INCA Engineers