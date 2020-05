(Photo sent by Vicki)

2:31 PM: Thanks to everybody who’s been asking about the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and vessel off west-facing West Seattle. We just talked with the duty officer at USCG District 13 public affairs and he says they don’t have anything search/rescue going on in this area, so as far as he knows, it’s training, which is common on Sundays “to get their hours in” when nothing else is going on.

3:21 PM: Over now. (We went down to see if we could catch a photo, but no luck.)