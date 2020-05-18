WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: New memo examines how a collapse might unfold, and prevention recommendations

(SDOT graphic)

If all or part of the West Seattle Bridge collapsed – how exactly might that happen? SDOT has just released a new memo from its consultant WSP, part of the ongoing work to determine the bridge’s future (or lack of one). Here’s the 7-page memo (4 pages of text and 3 of graphics), which warns, “This bridge’s issues are unique, and we are not currently able to indicate the likelihood of any of the potential failure scenarios”:

(It’s also here, in PDF.) If you don’t have time to read the whole thing, here’s the heart of it, from the SDOT Blog post releasing the memo:

… The memo identifies 9 proactive steps to prepare for, and potentially prevent, these worst-case scenarios. We have already begun work on all of them. … The steps to better understand and monitor the structural integrity of the bridge include: 1. Continue the daily visual inspections of the bridge 2. Implement an automated intelligent monitoring system that collects data in real time 3. Implement localized data logging using an automated system that will report total deformation across multiple cracks 4. Undertake non-destructive testing of select vertical post tensioned tendons All these steps are underway. We have conducted in-person visual inspections of the bridge every day since March 20. We have nearly completed installation of the intelligent monitoring system that includes 8 high-resolution cameras, 16 movement sensors, and 52 vibrating wire sensors to monitor cracking. Our structural engineering consultant has completed about 30 percent of the 100+ non-destructive tests we plan to conduct. This includes using ground penetrating radar to create an image of cavities and voids deep within the bridge concrete and identify whether there is any corrosion around the steel support tendons. We look forward to sharing more about this incredible technology and the important role it plays in a future blog post. The steps to stabilize the bridge and potentially prevent bridge failure include: 5. Design and construct interim repairs at the distressed locations to arrest the crack propagation in the near term. 6. Repair the bearings at Pier 18 that are restricting thermal expansion and contraction movements of the structure. 7. Design, fabricate, and deploy temporary shoring to support the bridge in case of partial or multi-span superstructure collapse. 8. Evaluate full repair alternatives relative to the potential need for bridge replacement. 9. Design and construct full repairs if feasible or demolish the bridge and plan for a bridge replacement.

Meantime, as reported two weeks ago, there’s now an emergency-response plan for what would happen **if** a collapse seemed imminent – or close to it.