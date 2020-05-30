VIDEO: Community Preschools’ message for families

We’ve seen many heart-tugging videos with schools’ staff showing students how much they’re missed – and vice versa. This time, though, it’s not just the students who are missed, but also their parents/caregivers – because cooperative preschool is for them as well as their little ones! Jen Giomi sent the clip, explaining, “South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools managed to keep the program intact and move to online operations for all of spring quarter, a heavy lift for sure. Here is a link to a video that we made for our community to express our gratitude. We are so grateful to our community and the legacy of all of the Co-op Preschool families in the community.”