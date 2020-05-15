TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, 8th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5;58 AM: Good morning – the 53rd morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Headed out? Here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):

Since the main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map), that’s the next camera view, along with the Michigan exit that takes you through Georgetown to I-5:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the approach:

Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about openings.

NEW CAMERAS: SDOT has added 6 more cameras, along 35th and Roxbury. Here are two:

16th/Roxbury:

35th/Morgan:

You can see all local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring morning traffic, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.