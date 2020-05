Just got word of a traffic alert for tomorrow: The Infinity Beach Residences construction site at 1250 Alki SW will get its crane installed, which means, according to the project team:

Alki Ave will be reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic from 5:00 AM to approximately 4:00 PM. Police will be providing traffic control throughout the day.

That’ll be West Seattle’s second crane; the other is at the two-building 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW project.