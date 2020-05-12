RESTAURANTS: Talarico’s reopening

Talarico’s Pizza in The Junction – whose fans were alarmed by the papered-over windows during its current closure – is reopening. Ami at Talarico’s confirms that this Thursday (May 14th) is the day, and thereafter it will be open 7 days a week, noon-9 pm, offering beer, wine, and cocktails as well as food. You’ll be able to order online at talaricospizza.com or via the Heartland Guest app. Ami adds, “We look forward to seeing our community.”

P.S. We’ll be adding this to the 140+-venue “who’s open” list of restaurants/beverage businesses that we’ve been keeping for almost two months now. Got change(s)? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!